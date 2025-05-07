Watts Water: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $74 million.

The North Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.12 per share.

The maker of valves for plumbing, heating and water needs posted revenue of $558 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $540.7 million.

