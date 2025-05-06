Waters: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — MILFORD, Mass. (AP) — Waters Corp. (WAT) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $121.4 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Milford, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of $2.03. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.22 per share.

The maker of products used in drug discovery and development posted revenue of $661.7 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $654.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Waters expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.88 to $2.98.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $12.75 to $13.05 per share.

