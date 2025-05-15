Walmart: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.49 billion.…

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart Inc. (WMT) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $4.49 billion.

The Bentonville, Arkansas-based company said it had profit of 56 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 61 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 57 cents per share.

The world’s largest retailer posted revenue of $165.61 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.59 billion.

Walmart expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.60 per share.

