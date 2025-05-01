W.W. Grainger: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income…

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — W.W. Grainger Inc. (GWW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $479 million.

The Lake Forest, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $9.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $9.46 per share.

The seller of maintenance and other supplies posted revenue of $4.31 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.32 billion.

W.W. Grainger expects full-year earnings to be $39 to $41.50 per share, with revenue in the range of $17.6 billion to $18.1 billion.

