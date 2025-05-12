Vuzix: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6…

WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — WEST HENRIETTA, N.Y. (AP) — Vuzix Corp. (VUZI) on Monday reported a loss of $8.6 million in its first quarter.

The West Henrietta, New York-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share.

The wearable device maker posted revenue of $1.6 million in the period.

