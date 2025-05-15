Live Radio
VTv Therapeutics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 15, 2025, 4:20 PM

HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — VTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) on Thursday reported a loss of $5.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the High Point, North Carolina-based company said it had a loss of 77 cents.

