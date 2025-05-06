VTEX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of…

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands (AP) — VTEX (VTEX) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $858,000.

On a per-share basis, the Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The company that helps retailers build e-commerce businesses posted revenue of $54.2 million in the period.

