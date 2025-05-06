Voya: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $156…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Voya Financial Inc. (VOYA) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $156 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.42. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.15 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The retirement, investment and insurance company posted revenue of $1.97 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $294 million, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $241.2 million.

