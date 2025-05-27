VIX vs. Fear and Greed Index as a Market Sentiment Indicator

Sometimes, experiences in the stock market may feel like a long, unpredictable road trip through Texas: One minute, it’s bumper-to-bumper…

Sometimes, experiences in the stock market may feel like a long, unpredictable road trip through Texas: One minute, it’s bumper-to-bumper chaos, and in the thick of it, using your blinkers may even be interpreted as a sign of weakness. But later, as the road opens up, you’re lured by a Buc-ee’s billboard to a pleasant detour for gas, Beaver Nuggets and brisket.

Just as no Texas road trip is complete without a Buc-ee’s stop (did I mention the jalapeno peanut brittle?), no investing strategy is complete without a way to make sense of the market’s mood swings. That’s where the VIX and the Fear and Greed Index can be helpful to investors: Think of these tools as backseat drivers: One calmly follows the GPS and checks for potholes ahead, while the other may grab the wheel, veer off the main road and bellow, “Let’s go off-roading — YOLO, baby!”

It’s fine to take their reading of the road into consideration, but it’s up to you to stay in control as the level-headed driver.

VIX: Wall Street’s Panic Meter

Cboe Global Markets Inc. (ticker: CBOE) launched the Volatility Index, or VIX, in 1993 to measure the implied volatility of the S&P 500. Also called the “fear gauge,” the VIX incorporates options prices in its calculations, which means it reflects the moods of real investors and how they might feel about uncertainty over 30-day cycles. Here’s a sample of how it works:

— High VIX (> 30): Investors are sweating like a Texas tourist in a Buc-ee’s beaver suit in mid-July.

— Low VIX (< 15): Much like a guy in flip-flops loading up on beef jerky and fudge, investors are at ease (maybe too relaxed).

For reference, the VIX jumped above 25 on May 23 after news of potential 50% tariff increases on U.S. imports from the European Union and higher taxes on Apple Inc. (AAPL) iPhones made in other countries. However, that elevated VIX level is a little less than half of the peak the index reached after “Liberation Day” in April. After news on May 25 that President Donald Trump will put off the EU tariff increase until July 9, the VIX is at 19 as of early May 28.

“Most market measures operate within a bell curve. I typically disregard the VIX unless it’s registering within the tails of the bell curve,” comments David Waddell, CEO and chief investment strategist at Waddell & Associates. Waddell adds, “I also do not see it as a forward indicator but more a present measure of short-term trader tension that longer-term investors can capitalize upon. For instance, extremely low VIX levels, anywhere near 10, indicate traders have become too complacent.”

While the VIX is not clairvoyant, it is generally reliable as a fear barometer. Since the VIX’s inception, 61% of the highest “fear days” occurred during the global financial crisis between 2008 and 2009, according to data from Hartford Funds. In most years since 1993, the VIX has not eclipsed 40 on any single day, which means extreme fear has been the exception over time, not the rule.

Scott Helfstein, head of investment strategy for Global X, remarks, “When an event causes an increase in VIX, we want to understand if this is likely to be short-lived or something more significant. For this we assess the term structure of the VIX index, assessing the dates when the market is paying more for downside protection.”

The Fear and Greed Index: Wall Street’s Mood Ring

Created by CNN Business, the Fear and Greed Index takes into account seven different indicators, ranging from market momentum to junk-bond demand, and blends them into a single score between 0 and 100:

— 0–25: Extreme fear (An investor decides to sell everything and move to a cabin far from Wall Street or even a Buc-ee’s.)

— 25–50: Fear

— 50–75: Greed

— 75–100: Extreme greed (An investor aggressively buys meme stocks, Dogecoin and five gallons of Buc-ee’s trail mix.)

While these analogies are tongue-in-cheek for the most part, the two poles of the Fear and Greed Index do represent more extreme sentiment in the market. Contrary to the VIX, the Fear and Greed Index takes a more holistic view of market sentiment, much like reading the market’s group chat.

Which Market Tool Should You Trust?

Why choose one when you can use both? The VIX offers investors a fast-reacting, data-driven alert system. The Fear and Greed Index serves as an emotional barometer for investors. Taken together, these tools can help investors get a sense of both what the market is doing, and why.

— High VIX + Extreme Fear Index = Potential contrarian buying opportunity.

— Low VIX + Extreme Greed Index = Complacency alert. It may be time for a portfolio rebalance.

Navigating market sentiment is a lot like a trek down a Texas highway: Speed limits seem optional, the weather may abruptly change, and you never really know if you’re headed for a smooth stretch or a wild detour. That’s why having both the VIX and the Fear and Greed Index in your toolkit is like having both a cautious navigator and a snack-loving passenger in tow: The former watches for trouble, and the latter tells you when it’s OK to take a detour and relax.

And while there’s no reliable way to forecast what’s down the road for the market, the VIX and the Fear and Greed Index may help investors avoid some hazards along the way. Practically speaking, long-term investors would be better off following three pro tips:

— Let financial goals drive portfolio decisions, not market moods.

— Engage tools like the VIX and the Fear and Greed Index with a balanced perspective.

— When in doubt, stop for brisket.

The market may not always be kind, but at least a good Texas pit stop never disappoints.

