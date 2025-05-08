Vital Farms: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $16.9 million.…

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $162.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $162.6 million.

Vital Farms expects full-year revenue of $740 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VITL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VITL

