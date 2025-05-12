Vital Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Monday reported a loss of $18.8 million…

TULSA, Okla. (AP) — TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE) on Monday reported a loss of $18.8 million in its first quarter.

The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.37 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.11 per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $512.2 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $532.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VTLE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VTLE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.