Vista Gold: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Vista Gold Corp. (VGZ) on Thursday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VGZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VGZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.