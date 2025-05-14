VirnetX: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — ZEPHYR COVE, Nev. (AP) — VirnetX Holding Corp. (VHC) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Zephyr Cove, Nevada-based company said it had a loss of $1.01.

