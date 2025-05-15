Virgin Galactic: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.5…

TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — TUSTIN, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE) on Thursday reported a loss of $84.5 million in its first quarter.

The Tustin, California-based company said it had a loss of $2.38 per share.

The company posted revenue of $461,000 in the period.

