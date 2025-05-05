Viper Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) on Monday reported first-quarter net income of $75 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had profit of 62 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 54 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $245 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $249.3 million.

