Viking: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — PEMBROKE, Bermuda (AP) — Viking Holdings Ltd. (VIK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $105.5 million in its first quarter.

The Pembroke, Bermuda-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The cruise operator posted revenue of $897.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $858.6 million.

