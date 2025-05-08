Victory Capital: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $62…

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Victory Capital Holdings Inc. (VCTR) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $62 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.36 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The investment management firm posted revenue of $219.6 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $226.1 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VCTR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VCTR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.