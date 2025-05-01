Viav Solutions: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of…

CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — CHANDLER, Ariz. (AP) — Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $19.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chandler, Arizona-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The communications equipment company posted revenue of $284.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Viav Solutions expects its per-share earnings to range from 10 cents to 13 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $278 million to $290 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

