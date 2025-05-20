ViaSat: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $246.1 million in…

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — ViaSat Inc. (VSAT) on Tuesday reported a loss of $246.1 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Carlsbad, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.89 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 3 cents per share.

The provider of satellite and wireless networking technology posted revenue of $1.15 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.13 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $575 million, or $4.48 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.52 billion.

