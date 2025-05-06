Vestis: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.8 million in…

ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — ROSWELL, Ga. (AP) — Vestis Corp. (VSTS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $27.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Roswell, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of 21 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 5 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 15 cents per share.

The provider of uniforms and workplace supplies posted revenue of $665.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $691.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vestis said it expects revenue in the range of $674 million to $682 million.

