Vertex: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa. (AP) — Vertex, Inc. (VERX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $11.1 million.

The King Of Prussia, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 7 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 15 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $177.1 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176.6 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Vertex said it expects revenue in the range of $182 million to $187 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $760 million to $768 million.

