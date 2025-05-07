Veracyte: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Veracyte Inc. (VCYT) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $7 million.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 31 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 20 cents per share.

The molecular diagnostic company posted revenue of $114.5 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $111 million.

Veracyte expects full-year revenue in the range of $470 million to $480 million.

