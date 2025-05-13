Live Radio
Venture Global: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

May 13, 2025, 6:11 AM

ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — Venture Global Inc. (VG) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $464 million.

On a per-share basis, the Arlington, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 15 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 24 cents per share.

The exporter of liquid natural gas posted revenue of $2.89 billion in the period.

