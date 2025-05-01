Velocity Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 1, 2025, 5:27 PM

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — WESTLAKE VILLAGE, Calif. (AP) — Velocity Financial, Inc. (VEL) on Thursday reported net income of $18.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Westlake Village, California-based company said it had profit of 51 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 55 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $37.5 million in the period.

