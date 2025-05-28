Veeva: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $228.2…

PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — PLEASANTON, Calif. (AP) — Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $228.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pleasanton, California-based company said it had profit of $1.37. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.97 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The provider of cloud-based software services for the life sciences industry posted revenue of $759 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $728 million.

For the current quarter ending in July, Veeva expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.89 to $1.90.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $766 million to $769 million for the fiscal second quarter.

Veeva expects full-year earnings to be $7.63 per share, with revenue ranging from $3.09 billion to $3.1 billion.

