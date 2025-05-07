Veeco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.9 million in…

PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — PLAINVIEW, N.Y. (AP) — Veeco Instruments Inc. (VECO) on Wednesday reported profit of $11.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Plainview, New York-based company said it had profit of 20 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 37 cents per share.

The precision manufacturing equipment maker posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Veeco expects its per-share earnings to range from 12 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $135 million to $165 million for the fiscal second quarter.

