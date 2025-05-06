Varonis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Varonis Systems Inc. (VRNS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $35.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 5 cents per share.

The data-management software company posted revenue of $136.4 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $133.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, Varonis said it expects revenue in the range of $145 million to $150 million.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of 14 cents to 17 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $610 million to $625 million.

