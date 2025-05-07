Vanda: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.5 million in its…

WASHINGTON (AP) — WASHINGTON (AP) — Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $29.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Washington-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $50 million in the period.

Vanda expects full-year revenue in the range of $210 million to $250 million.

