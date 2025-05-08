Valvoline: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $37.6 million.…

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — Valvoline Inc. (VVV) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $37.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Lexington, Kentucky-based company said it had net income of 29 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 34 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The automotive and industrial lubricants maker posted revenue of $403.2 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $404.1 million.

