Valhi: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its first quarter.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Valhi Inc. (VHI) on Thursday reported earnings of $16.9 million in its first quarter.

The Dallas-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The maker of titanium dioxide pigment posted revenue of $538.6 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VHI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.