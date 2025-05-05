V2X: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.1 million. The…

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — V2X, Inc. (VVX) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $8.1 million.

The Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 25 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were 98 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The government services company posted revenue of $1.02 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

V2X expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.45 to $4.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.38 billion to $4.5 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VVX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VVX

