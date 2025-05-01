Utz Brands: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.…

HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — HANOVER, Pa. (AP) — Utz Brands, Inc. (UTZ) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $7.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hanover, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 16 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 16 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $352.1 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTZ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTZ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.