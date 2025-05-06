USA Compression: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.5 million.…

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — USA Compression Partners LP (USAC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $20.5 million.

The Dallas-based company said it had net income of 14 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs and severance costs, came to 18 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The natural gas compression services company posted revenue of $245.2 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USAC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USAC

