US Foods: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of…

ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — ROSEMONT, Ill. (AP) — US Foods Holding Corp. (USFD) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $115 million.

The Rosemont, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 68 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 69 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $9.35 billion in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.39 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on USFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/USFD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.