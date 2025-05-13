Urban One: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Urban One Inc. (UONEK) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its first quarter.

The Silver Spring, Maryland-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs, came to 11 cents per share.

The broadcast media company that serves African-American and urban listeners posted revenue of $92.2 million in the period.

