UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 30, 2025, 7:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Servotron 46.91 9.67 46.68 +35.59 +321.0
2AvinoSlv&Gg 3.30 .88 3.17 +2.29 +259.8
3Northann 1.03 .18 .94 +.66 +242.9
4ArenaGpHl 10.05 1.05 4.27 +2.93 +218.7
5iBio 6.89 2.31 6.41 +3.96 +161.6
6GoldResource .74 .20 .53 +.30 +130.4
7VistaGold 1.30 .55 1.18 +.62 +111.5
8ContangOre 20.94 8.85 19.42 +9.40 + 93.8
9CentrusEngy 40 136.00 49.40 126.92 +60.31 + 90.5
10RegHlthPrpfA 2.15 .38 .68 +.32 + 90.5
11SatixfyComm 2.97 1.02 2.90 +1.37 + 89.5
12ArisMing 6.59 3.50 6.53 +3.03 + 86.6
13NoDynMing 1.29 .55 1.06 +.48 + 82.1
14CaldeoniaMn 11 17.90 8.81 17.10 +7.69 + 81.7
15NewGoldg 4.48 2.51 4.45 +1.97 + 79.4
16IntlTowerHg .95 .45 .81 +.35 + 77.6
17CleanCoreSol 2.25 .81 2.20 +.91 + 70.5
18ParaGoldNv .58 .32 .55 +.21 + 62.0
19AXILBrnds 10.75 3.86 6.15 +2.29 + 59.3
20XtantMed 66 .75 .34 .66 +.22 + 49.0
21ChromoTher 3.80 .63 .93 +.28 + 44.3
22AmbowEdu 3.68 1.59 2.93 +.83 + 39.5
23DakotaGold 3.50 2.21 3.06 +.86 + 39.1
24B2goldCpg 13 3.51 2.20 3.37 +.93 + 38.1
25MAGSilverg 19.17 12.42 18.76 +5.16 + 37.9
26USAntimony 3.86 1.21 2.42 +.65 + 36.7
27EMXRoyalg 2.45 1.65 2.34 +.61 + 35.3
28LineageCell .76 .37 .67 +.16 + 32.2
29EquinoxGld 44 7.45 5.04 6.63 +1.61 + 32.1
30IdahoStrRs 19.75 10.06 13.23 +3.04 + 29.8
31SilvrcupMet 28 4.31 2.92 3.89 +.89 + 29.7
32BMTechwt .77 .55 .75 +.17 + 28.8
33iShsFinlCapbt 41.65 31.99 40.59 +8.20 + 25.3
34BKTechnol 48.43 26.20 42.87 +8.58 + 25.0
35FlexibleSolu 18 7.24 3.46 4.41 +.80 + 22.2
36EspeyMfg 20 39.41 24.85 36.60 +6.45 + 21.4
37iShsNorCapbt 27.82 21.79 27.23 +4.77 + 21.2
38SouthlndHld 4.22 2.68 3.88 +.63 + 19.4
39RennFund 2.88 2.11 2.63 +.40 + 17.7
40CBOEGlbMk 32 236.02 187.30 229.12 +33.72 +17.3
41iShsUKSCbt 40.47 30.63 40.47 +5.76 + 16.6
42ImperOilg 9 74.04 58.76 71.35 +9.75 + 15.8
43GamcoGoldNR 4.40 3.68 4.34 +.57 + 15.1
44TasekoM 2.54 1.67 2.23 +.29 + 14.9
45EVIInds 20.95 14.99 18.54 +2.19 + 13.4
46IssuerDirect 12 11.57 7.79 10.12 +1.18 + 13.1
47iShGxUSHYbt 52.99 45.76 52.92 +5.91 + 12.6
48GabelliGloUtil 17.05 14.07 16.71 +1.71 + 11.4
49HyperDatars 1 9.98 1.23 5.36 +.50 + 10.3
50SeabrdCp 8 3014.43 2400.00 2677.18+247.52 + 10.2
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1AtlasClearnrs 15.27 .18 .20 9.40 97.9
2PalatinTch 1.45 .09 .09 1.02 91.5
3PineapplFinl .70 .07 .09 .37 81.0
4BrazilPotshn 8.60 1.25 1.65 6.05 78.6
5AgEaglAerrs 3.60 .72 .79 2.68 77.2
6BettrChoicrs 2.49 .47 .54 1.81 76.9
7TherivBiolrs 2.03 .40 .47 1.28 73.3
8FOXOTch .38 .07 .08 .21 71.1
9CalidiBiothrs 1.54 .34 .35 .80 69.6
10ITTechPck 1.00 .15 .19 .41 68.4
11Oragenics .63 .11 .12 .25 67.5
12cbdMD .82 .12 .13 .25 65.9
13OSTherapn 7.00 1.12 1.53 2.75 64.3
14KairosPhn 3.25 .52 .61 .91 59.9
15CatheterPrrs .61 .17 .19 .27 59.0
16EONResc 1.90 .34 .34 .48 58.2
17GeniusGrprs .62 .21 .32 .38 54.3
18MyomoInc 7.17 2.83 2.97 3.47 53.9
19OceanPwr 1.75 .30 .47 .55 53.6
20Silynxcom 6.49 1.65 1.70 1.92 53.0
21RydeGrp .54 .18 .22 .24 52.2
22AIMImmu .25 .06 .10 .10 52.0
23Castellum 2.00 .61 .98 1.02 51.0
24MarygoldCos 2.00 .70 .86 .90 51.0
25HyperDatpfD 26.50 8.29 12.99 —13.30 50.6
26KnowLabs .22 .08 .09 .09 50.0
27Cel-Sci .68 .18 .20 .20 49.0
28MastchDig 14 15.74 6.75 7.80 7.10 47.7
29RingEnergy 2 1.55 .72 .74 .62 45.7
30BoqiiHldg 3.47 1.62 1.96 1.64 45.6
31BirksGroup 2.03 .76 .93 .68 42.2
32ChinaPhrm .34 .12 .14 .09 39.9
33MexcoEngy 11 14.11 5.89 6.79 4.49 39.8
34FrshVineW .85 .32 .36 .22 38.3
35WidePoint 3 6.18 2.19 3.01 1.83 37.8
36Inuvo .79 .28 .40 .24 37.8
37AltaGlbGrp 2.88 .60 .89 .52 36.9
38AvalonHold 3.99 2.30 2.45 1.42 36.7
39Azitrars .65 .23 .27 .15 35.7
40EmpirePetrl 8.12 3.76 4.92 2.68 35.3
41GranTrrag 3 8.19 3.34 4.77 2.46 34.0
42Can-Fite 2.33 .98 1.08 .55 33.8
43WestwatRs 1.32 .45 .47 .24 33.2
44BiomXrs 1.16 .46 .49 .24 32.9
45Electromed 45 35.56 18.67 20.20 9.35 31.6
46InfuSystem 8.88 4.61 5.78 2.67 31.6
47NFTLtd 3.66 1.57 2.45 1.09 30.8
48BrilliAn 4.15 1.78 2.64 1.17 30.7
49SeaprtEntn 28.78 16.52 19.54 8.41 30.1
50inTestCorp 6 9.77 5.24 6.05 2.54 29.6
—————————

