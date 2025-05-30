UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have gone up the most and down the…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|NYSE MKT-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1Servotron
|46.91
|9.67
|46.68
|+35.59
|+321.0
|2AvinoSlv&Gg
|3.30
|.88
|3.17
|+2.29
|+259.8
|3Northann
|1.03
|.18
|.94
|+.66
|+242.9
|4ArenaGpHl
|10.05
|1.05
|4.27
|+2.93
|+218.7
|5iBio
|6.89
|2.31
|6.41
|+3.96
|+161.6
|6GoldResource
|.74
|.20
|.53
|+.30
|+130.4
|7VistaGold
|1.30
|.55
|1.18
|+.62
|+111.5
|8ContangOre
|20.94
|8.85
|19.42
|+9.40
|+
|93.8
|9CentrusEngy
|40
|136.00
|49.40
|126.92
|+60.31
|+
|90.5
|10RegHlthPrpfA
|2.15
|.38
|.68
|+.32
|+
|90.5
|11SatixfyComm
|2.97
|1.02
|2.90
|+1.37
|+
|89.5
|12ArisMing
|6.59
|3.50
|6.53
|+3.03
|+
|86.6
|13NoDynMing
|1.29
|.55
|1.06
|+.48
|+
|82.1
|14CaldeoniaMn
|11
|17.90
|8.81
|17.10
|+7.69
|+
|81.7
|15NewGoldg
|4.48
|2.51
|4.45
|+1.97
|+
|79.4
|16IntlTowerHg
|.95
|.45
|.81
|+.35
|+
|77.6
|17CleanCoreSol
|2.25
|.81
|2.20
|+.91
|+
|70.5
|18ParaGoldNv
|.58
|.32
|.55
|+.21
|+
|62.0
|19AXILBrnds
|10.75
|3.86
|6.15
|+2.29
|+
|59.3
|20XtantMed
|66
|.75
|.34
|.66
|+.22
|+
|49.0
|21ChromoTher
|3.80
|.63
|.93
|+.28
|+
|44.3
|22AmbowEdu
|3.68
|1.59
|2.93
|+.83
|+
|39.5
|23DakotaGold
|3.50
|2.21
|3.06
|+.86
|+
|39.1
|24B2goldCpg
|13
|3.51
|2.20
|3.37
|+.93
|+
|38.1
|25MAGSilverg
|19.17
|12.42
|18.76
|+5.16
|+
|37.9
|26USAntimony
|3.86
|1.21
|2.42
|+.65
|+
|36.7
|27EMXRoyalg
|2.45
|1.65
|2.34
|+.61
|+
|35.3
|28LineageCell
|.76
|.37
|.67
|+.16
|+
|32.2
|29EquinoxGld
|44
|7.45
|5.04
|6.63
|+1.61
|+
|32.1
|30IdahoStrRs
|19.75
|10.06
|13.23
|+3.04
|+
|29.8
|31SilvrcupMet
|28
|4.31
|2.92
|3.89
|+.89
|+
|29.7
|32BMTechwt
|.77
|.55
|.75
|+.17
|+
|28.8
|33iShsFinlCapbt
|41.65
|31.99
|40.59
|+8.20
|+
|25.3
|34BKTechnol
|48.43
|26.20
|42.87
|+8.58
|+
|25.0
|35FlexibleSolu
|18
|7.24
|3.46
|4.41
|+.80
|+
|22.2
|36EspeyMfg
|20
|39.41
|24.85
|36.60
|+6.45
|+
|21.4
|37iShsNorCapbt
|27.82
|21.79
|27.23
|+4.77
|+
|21.2
|38SouthlndHld
|4.22
|2.68
|3.88
|+.63
|+
|19.4
|39RennFund
|2.88
|2.11
|2.63
|+.40
|+
|17.7
|40CBOEGlbMk
|32
|236.02
|187.30
|229.12
|+33.72
|+17.3
|41iShsUKSCbt
|40.47
|30.63
|40.47
|+5.76
|+
|16.6
|42ImperOilg
|9
|74.04
|58.76
|71.35
|+9.75
|+
|15.8
|43GamcoGoldNR
|4.40
|3.68
|4.34
|+.57
|+
|15.1
|44TasekoM
|2.54
|1.67
|2.23
|+.29
|+
|14.9
|45EVIInds
|20.95
|14.99
|18.54
|+2.19
|+
|13.4
|46IssuerDirect
|12
|11.57
|7.79
|10.12
|+1.18
|+
|13.1
|47iShGxUSHYbt
|52.99
|45.76
|52.92
|+5.91
|+
|12.6
|48GabelliGloUtil
|17.05
|14.07
|16.71
|+1.71
|+
|11.4
|49HyperDatars
|1
|9.98
|1.23
|5.36
|+.50
|+
|10.3
|50SeabrdCp
|8
|3014.43
|2400.00
|2677.18+247.52
|+
|10.2
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1AtlasClearnrs
|15.27
|.18
|.20
|—
|9.40
|—
|97.9
|2PalatinTch
|1.45
|.09
|.09
|—
|1.02
|—
|91.5
|3PineapplFinl
|.70
|.07
|.09
|—
|.37
|—
|81.0
|4BrazilPotshn
|8.60
|1.25
|1.65
|—
|6.05
|—
|78.6
|5AgEaglAerrs
|3.60
|.72
|.79
|—
|2.68
|—
|77.2
|6BettrChoicrs
|2.49
|.47
|.54
|—
|1.81
|—
|76.9
|7TherivBiolrs
|2.03
|.40
|.47
|—
|1.28
|—
|73.3
|8FOXOTch
|.38
|.07
|.08
|—
|.21
|—
|71.1
|9CalidiBiothrs
|1.54
|.34
|.35
|—
|.80
|—
|69.6
|10ITTechPck
|1.00
|.15
|.19
|—
|.41
|—
|68.4
|11Oragenics
|.63
|.11
|.12
|—
|.25
|—
|67.5
|12cbdMD
|.82
|.12
|.13
|—
|.25
|—
|65.9
|13OSTherapn
|7.00
|1.12
|1.53
|—
|2.75
|—
|64.3
|14KairosPhn
|3.25
|.52
|.61
|—
|.91
|—
|59.9
|15CatheterPrrs
|.61
|.17
|.19
|—
|.27
|—
|59.0
|16EONResc
|1.90
|.34
|.34
|—
|.48
|—
|58.2
|17GeniusGrprs
|.62
|.21
|.32
|—
|.38
|—
|54.3
|18MyomoInc
|7.17
|2.83
|2.97
|—
|3.47
|—
|53.9
|19OceanPwr
|1.75
|.30
|.47
|—
|.55
|—
|53.6
|20Silynxcom
|6.49
|1.65
|1.70
|—
|1.92
|—
|53.0
|21RydeGrp
|.54
|.18
|.22
|—
|.24
|—
|52.2
|22AIMImmu
|.25
|.06
|.10
|—
|.10
|—
|52.0
|23Castellum
|2.00
|.61
|.98
|—
|1.02
|—
|51.0
|24MarygoldCos
|2.00
|.70
|.86
|—
|.90
|—
|51.0
|25HyperDatpfD
|26.50
|8.29
|12.99
|—13.30
|—
|50.6
|26KnowLabs
|.22
|.08
|.09
|—
|.09
|—
|50.0
|27Cel-Sci
|.68
|.18
|.20
|—
|.20
|—
|49.0
|28MastchDig
|14
|15.74
|6.75
|7.80
|—
|7.10
|—
|47.7
|29RingEnergy
|2
|1.55
|.72
|.74
|—
|.62
|—
|45.7
|30BoqiiHldg
|3.47
|1.62
|1.96
|—
|1.64
|—
|45.6
|31BirksGroup
|2.03
|.76
|.93
|—
|.68
|—
|42.2
|32ChinaPhrm
|.34
|.12
|.14
|—
|.09
|—
|39.9
|33MexcoEngy
|11
|14.11
|5.89
|6.79
|—
|4.49
|—
|39.8
|34FrshVineW
|.85
|.32
|.36
|—
|.22
|—
|38.3
|35WidePoint
|3
|6.18
|2.19
|3.01
|—
|1.83
|—
|37.8
|36Inuvo
|.79
|.28
|.40
|—
|.24
|—
|37.8
|37AltaGlbGrp
|2.88
|.60
|.89
|—
|.52
|—
|36.9
|38AvalonHold
|3.99
|2.30
|2.45
|—
|1.42
|—
|36.7
|39Azitrars
|.65
|.23
|.27
|—
|.15
|—
|35.7
|40EmpirePetrl
|8.12
|3.76
|4.92
|—
|2.68
|—
|35.3
|41GranTrrag
|3
|8.19
|3.34
|4.77
|—
|2.46
|—
|34.0
|42Can-Fite
|2.33
|.98
|1.08
|—
|.55
|—
|33.8
|43WestwatRs
|1.32
|.45
|.47
|—
|.24
|—
|33.2
|44BiomXrs
|1.16
|.46
|.49
|—
|.24
|—
|32.9
|45Electromed
|45
|35.56
|18.67
|20.20
|—
|9.35
|—
|31.6
|46InfuSystem
|8.88
|4.61
|5.78
|—
|2.67
|—
|31.6
|47NFTLtd
|3.66
|1.57
|2.45
|—
|1.09
|—
|30.8
|48BrilliAn
|4.15
|1.78
|2.64
|—
|1.17
|—
|30.7
|49SeaprtEntn
|28.78
|16.52
|19.54
|—
|8.41
|—
|30.1
|50inTestCorp
|6
|9.77
|5.24
|6.05
|—
|2.54
|—
|29.6
|—————————
Copyright
© 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.