UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have gone up the most and…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
|gone up the most and down the most based on
|percent of change for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1fuboTV
|6.45
|1.29
|3.66
|+2.40
|+190.5
|2MultiPlanrs
|38.90
|11.43
|38.45
|+23.67
|+160.1
|3HimsHersHl
|72.98
|23.97
|56.56
|+32.38
|+133.9
|4XFincl
|6
|19.25
|6.70
|18.78
|+10.45
|+125.5
|5DesktpMetrs
|5.09
|1.84
|4.96
|+2.62
|+112.0
|6DirGMinBll
|81.18
|37.55
|75.13
|+38.64
|+105.9
|7DxGldBull
|81.00
|36.17
|71.52
|+36.36
|+103.4
|8HeritageIns
|23
|26.64
|9.89
|24.47
|+12.37
|+102.2
|9DWavQntm
|19.77
|3.74
|16.33
|+7.93
|+
|94.4
|10IHSHldg
|6.30
|2.90
|5.55
|+2.63
|+
|90.1
|11AnglogoldAsh
|46.90
|23.53
|43.81
|+20.73
|+
|89.8
|12SibanyeStill
|6.27
|3.05
|6.09
|+2.79
|+
|84.5
|13DirxMexBll
|18.37
|8.44
|16.58
|+7.50
|+
|82.6
|14ChinaYuchai
|5
|26.10
|9.32
|17.13
|+7.60
|+
|79.7
|15NuScalePwr
|36.85
|11.08
|31.99
|+14.06
|+
|78.4
|16HarmonyGold
|19
|18.77
|8.24
|14.59
|+6.38
|+
|77.7
|17BcoSantandSA
|12
|8.08
|4.43
|7.97
|+3.41
|+
|74.8
|18GoldFldsLtd
|22
|25.52
|13.78
|23.00
|+9.80
|+
|74.2
|19GaotuTeched
|4.56
|1.87
|3.81
|+1.62
|+
|74.0
|20DRDGOLD
|17.60
|8.62
|15.01
|+6.38
|+
|73.9
|21NRGEnrgy
|161.78
|79.57
|155.90
|+65.68
|+
|72.8
|22IntrepPotsh
|90
|39.01
|20.86
|37.76
|+15.84
|+
|72.3
|23CompassMin
|20.75
|8.60
|19.21
|+7.96
|+
|70.8
|24YallaADR
|63
|8.29
|3.83
|6.90
|+2.84
|+
|70.0
|25CooperStdHldg
|26.73
|10.38
|23.04
|+9.48
|+
|69.9
|26OppFi
|17.73
|6.81
|12.67
|+5.01
|+
|65.4
|27SJuanBasin
|7.22
|3.77
|6.28
|+2.45
|+
|64.0
|28XpengADR
|27.16
|11.14
|19.31
|+7.49
|+
|63.4
|29DeutscheBk
|12
|29.07
|17.06
|27.78
|+10.73
|+
|62.9
|30DouglEllim
|3.20
|1.48
|2.72
|+1.05
|+
|62.9
|31DirEurBull3x
|33.79
|18.10
|32.93
|+12.53
|+
|61.4
|32CarvanaA
|327.75
|148.25
|327.16+123.80
|+
|60.9
|33KoreaElec
|11.43
|6.68
|11.05
|+4.17
|+
|60.6
|34Kinrossg
|74
|15.96
|9.36
|14.75
|+5.48
|+
|59.1
|35USSteel
|15
|54.03
|29.87
|53.82
|+19.83
|+
|58.3
|36DirxAeroBll
|43.82
|17.64
|43.54
|+16.03
|+
|58.3
|37CopelADS
|8.24
|5.04
|8.19
|+2.98
|+
|57.1
|38NevroCorp
|5.86
|3.17
|5.84
|+2.12
|+
|57.0
|39ASAGold
|31.94
|20.38
|31.65
|+11.43
|+
|56.5
|40GenesisEgy
|16.79
|10.16
|15.77
|+5.66
|+
|56.0
|41HowmetAero
|171.52
|105.04
|169.89
|+60.52
|+
|55.3
|42ADCThera
|3.11
|1.05
|3.09
|+1.10
|+
|55.3
|43SprottGldMin
|44.69
|28.08
|43.00
|+15.24
|+
|54.9
|44LloydsBnkg
|11
|4.30
|2.56
|4.21
|+1.49
|+
|54.8
|45BcoBilVizArg
|9
|15.66
|9.44
|15.04
|+5.32
|+
|54.7
|46WheatPrMetg
|63
|87.42
|55.51
|86.75
|+30.51
|+
|54.2
|47Flotek
|15.96
|6.05
|14.67
|+5.14
|+
|53.9
|48Kingswayg
|13.58
|7.06
|12.86
|+4.49
|+
|53.6
|49Argan
|66
|214.75
|101.02
|210.30
|+73.26
|+
|53.5
|50GlblXGold
|45.13
|29.94
|44.98
|+15.55
|+
|52.8
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1SunnovaEn
|4.75
|.15
|.22
|—
|3.21
|—
|93.7
|2SoloBrandA
|1.23
|.09
|.09
|—
|1.05
|—
|91.8
|3Lghtspeed
|13.28
|7.34
|10.48—108.13
|—
|91.2
|4Wolfspeed
|4
|8.06
|.82
|1.19
|—
|5.47
|—
|82.1
|5SuperiorInds
|2.96
|.45
|.51
|—
|1.53
|—
|74.9
|6ESSTechrs
|6.87
|.76
|1.70
|—
|4.18
|—
|71.1
|7CompDivHld
|25
|23.29
|6.05
|6.72
|—16.36
|—
|70.9
|8AzulSA
|1
|2.50
|.45
|.50
|—
|1.17
|—
|70.1
|9AdvSMSOSrs
|10.60
|2.44
|2.93
|—
|6.25
|—
|68.1
|10Tillys
|4.75
|.57
|1.43
|—
|2.82
|—
|66.4
|11OfferpadSl
|3.17
|.92
|.97
|—
|1.88
|—
|66.0
|12AlpsEqSect
|132.21
|36.66
|42.74
|—82.51
|—
|65.9
|13DxGdMBears
|29.94
|10.78
|10.84
|—20.03
|—
|64.9
|14EngyVault
|2.70
|.60
|.83
|—
|1.45
|—
|63.8
|15PinstrpHldg
|.50
|.15
|.15
|—
|.24
|—
|61.0
|16DirDGldBrrs
|66.66
|25.15
|26.89
|—41.88
|—
|60.9
|17PSQHldngwt
|.88
|.13
|.31
|—
|.49
|—
|60.9
|18System1
|1.10
|.29
|.35
|—
|.54
|—
|60.6
|19VinceHldg
|5.57
|1.30
|1.44
|—
|2.20
|—
|60.4
|20Biohaven
|44.28
|14.33
|14.81
|—22.54
|—
|60.3
|21CableOne
|12
|384.11
|140.69
|146.33—215.79
|—
|59.6
|22Vestis
|16.68
|5.20
|6.16
|—
|9.08
|—
|59.6
|23SESAI
|2.53
|.38
|.91
|—
|1.28
|—
|58.5
|24Sweetgreen
|35.95
|12.37
|13.42
|—18.64
|—
|58.1
|25CNFinHldg
|1.39
|.37
|.40
|—
|.55
|—
|57.8
|26VertAerosprs
|12.70
|2.76
|5.32
|—
|7.26
|—
|57.7
|27NineEnrgySv
|1.78
|.47
|.48
|—
|.65
|—
|57.6
|28B&WEnter
|3
|1.90
|.22
|.70
|—
|.94
|—
|57.4
|29SurfAirMobrs
|6.59
|1.82
|2.33
|—
|3.06
|—
|56.8
|30EnzoBiochm
|.76
|.25
|.31
|—
|.40
|—
|56.0
|31GCTSemic
|2.76
|1.01
|1.03
|—
|1.30
|—
|55.8
|32JeldWenHld
|2
|10.09
|3.27
|3.65
|—
|4.54
|—
|55.4
|33BorrDrillrs
|22
|4.23
|1.55
|1.75
|—
|2.15
|—
|55.1
|34Nabors
|69.20
|23.27
|25.81
|—31.36
|—
|54.9
|35GlobantSA
|27
|228.98
|88.03
|98.09—116.33
|—
|54.3
|36RH
|46
|455.84
|123.03
|181.11—212.48
|—
|54.0
|37B&WEntrpfA
|12.65
|2.25
|5.22
|—
|6.00
|—
|53.5
|38RayAdvMat
|8.56
|3.45
|3.85
|—
|4.40
|—
|53.3
|39BakktHldg
|31.75
|6.81
|11.64
|—13.13
|—
|53.0
|403DSystems
|4.100
|1.52
|1.55
|—
|1.73
|—
|52.7
|41PSQHoldng
|4.99
|1.63
|2.15
|—
|2.39
|—
|52.6
|42HelmPayne
|4
|37.30
|14.65
|15.25
|—16.77
|—
|52.4
|43AmplifyEngy
|1
|6.62
|2.27
|2.87
|—
|3.13
|—
|52.2
|44VitalEngy
|1
|36.72
|12.30
|14.88
|—16.04
|—
|51.9
|45SmartRent
|1.85
|.67
|.84
|—
|.91
|—
|51.8
|46RanpakHl
|8.70
|2.91
|3.33
|—
|3.55
|—
|51.6
|47AspenAerogels
|14.30
|4.16
|5.76
|—
|6.12
|—
|51.5
|48KosmosEngy
|10
|4.01
|1.39
|1.66
|—
|1.76
|—
|51.5
|49XPLRInfra
|7
|19.28
|7.53
|8.82
|—
|8.98
|—
|50.4
|50Endava
|34.94
|14.00
|15.44
|—15.46
|—
|50.0
|—————————
