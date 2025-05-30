Live Radio
UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 30, 2025, 7:50 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
New York Stock Exchange-listed stocks that have
gone up the most and down the most based on
percent of change for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1fuboTV 6.45 1.29 3.66 +2.40 +190.5
2MultiPlanrs 38.90 11.43 38.45 +23.67 +160.1
3HimsHersHl 72.98 23.97 56.56 +32.38 +133.9
4XFincl 6 19.25 6.70 18.78 +10.45 +125.5
5DesktpMetrs 5.09 1.84 4.96 +2.62 +112.0
6DirGMinBll 81.18 37.55 75.13 +38.64 +105.9
7DxGldBull 81.00 36.17 71.52 +36.36 +103.4
8HeritageIns 23 26.64 9.89 24.47 +12.37 +102.2
9DWavQntm 19.77 3.74 16.33 +7.93 + 94.4
10IHSHldg 6.30 2.90 5.55 +2.63 + 90.1
11AnglogoldAsh 46.90 23.53 43.81 +20.73 + 89.8
12SibanyeStill 6.27 3.05 6.09 +2.79 + 84.5
13DirxMexBll 18.37 8.44 16.58 +7.50 + 82.6
14ChinaYuchai 5 26.10 9.32 17.13 +7.60 + 79.7
15NuScalePwr 36.85 11.08 31.99 +14.06 + 78.4
16HarmonyGold 19 18.77 8.24 14.59 +6.38 + 77.7
17BcoSantandSA 12 8.08 4.43 7.97 +3.41 + 74.8
18GoldFldsLtd 22 25.52 13.78 23.00 +9.80 + 74.2
19GaotuTeched 4.56 1.87 3.81 +1.62 + 74.0
20DRDGOLD 17.60 8.62 15.01 +6.38 + 73.9
21NRGEnrgy 161.78 79.57 155.90 +65.68 + 72.8
22IntrepPotsh 90 39.01 20.86 37.76 +15.84 + 72.3
23CompassMin 20.75 8.60 19.21 +7.96 + 70.8
24YallaADR 63 8.29 3.83 6.90 +2.84 + 70.0
25CooperStdHldg 26.73 10.38 23.04 +9.48 + 69.9
26OppFi 17.73 6.81 12.67 +5.01 + 65.4
27SJuanBasin 7.22 3.77 6.28 +2.45 + 64.0
28XpengADR 27.16 11.14 19.31 +7.49 + 63.4
29DeutscheBk 12 29.07 17.06 27.78 +10.73 + 62.9
30DouglEllim 3.20 1.48 2.72 +1.05 + 62.9
31DirEurBull3x 33.79 18.10 32.93 +12.53 + 61.4
32CarvanaA 327.75 148.25 327.16+123.80 + 60.9
33KoreaElec 11.43 6.68 11.05 +4.17 + 60.6
34Kinrossg 74 15.96 9.36 14.75 +5.48 + 59.1
35USSteel 15 54.03 29.87 53.82 +19.83 + 58.3
36DirxAeroBll 43.82 17.64 43.54 +16.03 + 58.3
37CopelADS 8.24 5.04 8.19 +2.98 + 57.1
38NevroCorp 5.86 3.17 5.84 +2.12 + 57.0
39ASAGold 31.94 20.38 31.65 +11.43 + 56.5
40GenesisEgy 16.79 10.16 15.77 +5.66 + 56.0
41HowmetAero 171.52 105.04 169.89 +60.52 + 55.3
42ADCThera 3.11 1.05 3.09 +1.10 + 55.3
43SprottGldMin 44.69 28.08 43.00 +15.24 + 54.9
44LloydsBnkg 11 4.30 2.56 4.21 +1.49 + 54.8
45BcoBilVizArg 9 15.66 9.44 15.04 +5.32 + 54.7
46WheatPrMetg 63 87.42 55.51 86.75 +30.51 + 54.2
47Flotek 15.96 6.05 14.67 +5.14 + 53.9
48Kingswayg 13.58 7.06 12.86 +4.49 + 53.6
49Argan 66 214.75 101.02 210.30 +73.26 + 53.5
50GlblXGold 45.13 29.94 44.98 +15.55 + 52.8
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1SunnovaEn 4.75 .15 .22 3.21 93.7
2SoloBrandA 1.23 .09 .09 1.05 91.8
3Lghtspeed 13.28 7.34 10.48—108.13 91.2
4Wolfspeed 4 8.06 .82 1.19 5.47 82.1
5SuperiorInds 2.96 .45 .51 1.53 74.9
6ESSTechrs 6.87 .76 1.70 4.18 71.1
7CompDivHld 25 23.29 6.05 6.72 —16.36 70.9
8AzulSA 1 2.50 .45 .50 1.17 70.1
9AdvSMSOSrs 10.60 2.44 2.93 6.25 68.1
10Tillys 4.75 .57 1.43 2.82 66.4
11OfferpadSl 3.17 .92 .97 1.88 66.0
12AlpsEqSect 132.21 36.66 42.74 —82.51 65.9
13DxGdMBears 29.94 10.78 10.84 —20.03 64.9
14EngyVault 2.70 .60 .83 1.45 63.8
15PinstrpHldg .50 .15 .15 .24 61.0
16DirDGldBrrs 66.66 25.15 26.89 —41.88 60.9
17PSQHldngwt .88 .13 .31 .49 60.9
18System1 1.10 .29 .35 .54 60.6
19VinceHldg 5.57 1.30 1.44 2.20 60.4
20Biohaven 44.28 14.33 14.81 —22.54 60.3
21CableOne 12 384.11 140.69 146.33—215.79 59.6
22Vestis 16.68 5.20 6.16 9.08 59.6
23SESAI 2.53 .38 .91 1.28 58.5
24Sweetgreen 35.95 12.37 13.42 —18.64 58.1
25CNFinHldg 1.39 .37 .40 .55 57.8
26VertAerosprs 12.70 2.76 5.32 7.26 57.7
27NineEnrgySv 1.78 .47 .48 .65 57.6
28B&WEnter 3 1.90 .22 .70 .94 57.4
29SurfAirMobrs 6.59 1.82 2.33 3.06 56.8
30EnzoBiochm .76 .25 .31 .40 56.0
31GCTSemic 2.76 1.01 1.03 1.30 55.8
32JeldWenHld 2 10.09 3.27 3.65 4.54 55.4
33BorrDrillrs 22 4.23 1.55 1.75 2.15 55.1
34Nabors 69.20 23.27 25.81 —31.36 54.9
35GlobantSA 27 228.98 88.03 98.09—116.33 54.3
36RH 46 455.84 123.03 181.11—212.48 54.0
37B&WEntrpfA 12.65 2.25 5.22 6.00 53.5
38RayAdvMat 8.56 3.45 3.85 4.40 53.3
39BakktHldg 31.75 6.81 11.64 —13.13 53.0
403DSystems 4.100 1.52 1.55 1.73 52.7
41PSQHoldng 4.99 1.63 2.15 2.39 52.6
42HelmPayne 4 37.30 14.65 15.25 —16.77 52.4
43AmplifyEngy 1 6.62 2.27 2.87 3.13 52.2
44VitalEngy 1 36.72 12.30 14.88 —16.04 51.9
45SmartRent 1.85 .67 .84 .91 51.8
46RanpakHl 8.70 2.91 3.33 3.55 51.6
47AspenAerogels 14.30 4.16 5.76 6.12 51.5
48KosmosEngy 10 4.01 1.39 1.66 1.76 51.5
49XPLRInfra 7 19.28 7.53 8.82 8.98 50.4
50Endava 34.94 14.00 15.44 —15.46 50.0
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

