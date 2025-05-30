UPS AND DOWNS

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most and down the most…
|NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
|Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
|and down the most based on percent of change
|for 2024.
|No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
|Net and percentage change are the difference be-
|tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
|Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
|lated from closing prices on the first trading day.
UPS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1RgncllBio
|950.00
|3.53
|877.00+872.06+17653.0
|2KindlyMD
|34.77
|1.18
|22.60
|+21.36
|+1722.6
|3WearDevicwt
|9.48
|.15
|6.30
|+5.88
|+1389.4
|4AssetEntitrs
|13.42
|.39
|7.01
|+6.52
|+1327.7
|5QurateRetlA
|5.12
|.10
|3.99
|+3.66
|+1109.1
|6OnclogyIns
|35
|3.50
|.25
|3.19
|+2.88
|+932.4
|7AltisourcePn
|6.50
|.62
|6.01
|+5.35
|+814.8
|8TMCmtlwt
|1.28
|.09
|.93
|+.82
|+745.5
|9Diginexn
|155.00
|3.60
|53.81
|+46.31
|+617.5
|10Aimfinitywt
|.12
|.01
|.05
|+.04
|+542.9
|11MrblgteAcwt
|.26
|.03
|.17
|+.14
|+466.7
|12NutexHlthrs
|184.28
|28.82
|167.74+136.05
|+429.3
|13ThredUpA
|7.61
|1.21
|7.20
|+5.81
|+418.0
|14RegulusTh
|8.20
|.83
|7.93
|+6.35
|+401.9
|15Distokenwt
|.11
|.01
|.09
|+.07
|+400.0
|16DaveIncwt
|1.32
|.12
|.77
|+.61
|+383.1
|17Sol-GelTch
|63
|7.76
|.40
|4.42
|+3.49
|+375.3
|18DatChatwt
|.90
|.08
|.22
|+.17
|+367.4
|19VigilNeuro
|7.95
|1.31
|7.89
|+6.19
|+364.1
|20NuvveHldwt
|.14
|.01
|.06
|+.05
|+361.5
|21Dominari
|13.58
|.96
|4.42
|+3.44
|+349.2
|22CuriStreamA
|6.98
|1.51
|6.82
|+5.29
|+345.8
|23CohenCirclwt
|2.50
|.32
|1.95
|+1.50
|+334.3
|24OrientlCul
|7.47
|1.09
|5.31
|+4.08
|+331.7
|25Yoshiharu
|22.50
|2.71
|13.45
|+10.17
|+310.1
|26TMCmtlCo
|5.16
|1.02
|4.47
|+3.35
|+299.1
|27RomaGreen
|3.25
|.58
|3.08
|+2.30
|+294.9
|28EdibleGarwt
|.36
|.02
|.14
|+.10
|+294.3
|29CantorEqAn
|59.75
|10.26
|40.33
|+29.94
|+288.2
|30AevaTechrs
|18.74
|2.52
|18.27
|+13.52
|+284.6
|31AllEsportEnt
|3.79
|.76
|3.01
|+2.22
|+279.6
|32BioSigTch
|6.84
|.40
|5.60
|+4.11
|+275.8
|33RpdMcrBio
|4.04
|.91
|3.33
|+2.43
|+270.0
|34Janoverrs
|187.99
|3.70
|17.51
|+12.66
|+260.7
|35VivopwrInt
|8.88
|.62
|4.64
|+3.31
|+248.9
|36MrblgtAcA
|61.11
|9.90
|36.05
|+25.07
|+228.2
|37JiuziHldrs
|7.82
|1.30
|4.50
|+3.11
|+223.0
|38Lightbridge
|17.70
|4.81
|15.05
|+10.32
|+218.2
|39CervoMed
|16.94
|1.92
|7.22
|+4.88
|+208.5
|40Lottery.cm
|2.65
|.30
|1.49
|+1.01
|+207.9
|41JuneeLtd
|12.50
|2.75
|11.50
|+7.75
|+206.7
|42Gryphon
|2.93
|.13
|1.20
|+.80
|+199.3
|43QuantaSing
|8.04
|1.60
|6.20
|+4.04
|+187.0
|44InnovEyewwt
|.19
|.03
|.13
|+.08
|+184.4
|45XunleiLtd
|7.19
|1.90
|5.61
|+3.62
|+181.9
|46Metalpha
|3.23
|1.05
|3.22
|+2.07
|+180.0
|47DigitalTurbine
|6.86
|1.65
|4.72
|+3.03
|+179.3
|48MrblgteAcun
|44.00
|9.90
|30.28
|+19.27
|+175.0
|49DBVTechrs
|12.78
|3.15
|8.35
|+5.26
|+170.2
|50IMCannabrs
|6.74
|1.29
|6.20
|+3.87
|+166.0
|DOWNS
|Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
|1MullenAutors
|78.00
|.04
|.04
|—71.96
|—
|99.9
|2FemtoTchrs
|9.70
|.01
|.01
|—
|7.94
|—
|99.8
|3GreenlnHlrs
|1.79
|.01
|.01
|—
|1.64
|—
|99.6
|4DamonIncn
|1.08
|.00
|.00
|—
|.85
|—
|99.5
|5SUNation
|2.70
|.01
|.02
|—
|2.61
|—
|99.2
|6LogicMarkrs
|1.75
|.01
|.01
|—
|1.49
|—
|99.2
|7HlthcarTri
|1.75
|.01
|.01
|—
|.98
|—
|99.2
|8SharpsTchrs
|2.30
|.01
|.02
|—
|2.04
|—
|99.0
|9ChinaLibEdrs
|7.90
|.05
|.05
|—
|4.30
|—
|99.0
|10Aclarionrs
|129.65
|.49
|.52
|—47.72
|—
|98.9
|11VincerxPhrs
|5.04
|.08
|.10
|—
|5.16
|—
|98.1
|12IconEnrgyn
|2.33
|.04
|.05
|—
|2.18
|—
|97.8
|13AccelDiagh
|1.40
|.03
|.03
|—
|1.17
|—
|97.2
|14NuCana
|1.37
|.03
|.04
|—
|1.16
|—
|97.1
|15PetrosPhar
|.65
|.01
|.01
|—
|.38
|—
|97.0
|16NewGnIvArs
|9.80
|.26
|.30
|—
|7.80
|—
|96.3
|17AmerRebelrs
|3.67
|.07
|.07
|—
|1.74
|—
|96.2
|18OceanBioA
|.76
|.02
|.02
|—
|.53
|—
|96.2
|19CyngnIncrs
|129.00
|3.62
|4.87—122.48
|—
|96.2
|20WindtreeThrs
|19.75
|.73
|.76
|—16.69
|—
|95.6
|21HeplonPhr
|.74
|.02
|.02
|—
|.45
|—
|95.5
|22MeiwuTch
|3.50
|.09
|.09
|—
|1.99
|—
|95.5
|23DigitalAlly
|1
|.66
|.02
|.03
|—
|.50
|—
|95.0
|24FitellCorp
|11.73
|.43
|.45
|—
|8.29
|—
|94.9
|25ConduitPhrs
|18.30
|.35
|.38
|—
|6.52
|—
|94.5
|26WheelerRErs
|19.20
|.79
|.79
|—12.69
|—
|94.1
|27AptevoThrs
|5.49
|.24
|.28
|—
|4.04
|—
|93.6
|28Neumora
|2.86
|.61
|.72
|—
|9.88
|—
|93.2
|29JayudGlA
|8.00
|.09
|.22
|—
|2.98
|—
|93.2
|30Immaticswt
|.33
|.01
|.02
|—
|.23
|—
|92.9
|31LanzaTchGlwt
|.40
|.01
|.02
|—
|.26
|—
|92.9
|32TENHldgsn
|8.54
|.45
|.49
|—
|6.31
|—
|92.8
|33JupiterNeun
|11.11
|.51
|.78
|—
|9.93
|—
|92.8
|34CERoTherrs
|10.30
|.43
|.45
|—
|5.56
|—
|92.6
|35SMXSecArs
|17.10
|1.20
|1.25
|—15.57
|—
|92.6
|36ReShLifesrs
|5.19
|.30
|.33
|—
|4.13
|—
|92.5
|37MicroCloudrs
|6.60
|.36
|.38
|—
|4.55
|—
|92.2
|38SprngviewAn
|7.80
|.35
|.52
|—
|5.99
|—
|92.0
|39NewEraHelin
|6.78
|.50
|.51
|—
|5.49
|—
|91.5
|40Baijiayunrs
|1
|3.61
|.16
|.31
|—
|3.30
|—
|91.4
|41REEAuto
|10.24
|.73
|.77
|—
|8.06
|—
|91.3
|42StarboxArs
|1.79
|.14
|.14
|—
|1.45
|—
|91.1
|43CocaConsol
|2
|1460.92
|110.82
|114.65—1145.34
|—
|90.9
|44LQRHous
|2.80
|.12
|.12
|—
|1.23
|—
|90.8
|45ChansonIntA
|6.48
|.18
|.48
|—
|4.64
|—
|90.7
|46SaverOners
|13.100
|1.17
|1.25
|—12.08
|—
|90.6
|47ModivCsre
|12.76
|.87
|1.12
|—10.72
|—
|90.5
|48GRIBiors
|15.64
|1.10
|1.35
|—12.73
|—
|90.4
|49XChangers
|3.08
|.07
|.08
|—
|.78
|—
|90.4
|50Incannex
|2.25
|.08
|.21
|—
|1.91
|—
|90.1
|—————————
