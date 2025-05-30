Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

May 30, 2025, 6:54 PM

NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2024.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1RgncllBio 950.00 3.53 877.00+872.06+17653.0
2KindlyMD 34.77 1.18 22.60 +21.36 +1722.6
3WearDevicwt 9.48 .15 6.30 +5.88 +1389.4
4AssetEntitrs 13.42 .39 7.01 +6.52 +1327.7
5QurateRetlA 5.12 .10 3.99 +3.66 +1109.1
6OnclogyIns 35 3.50 .25 3.19 +2.88 +932.4
7AltisourcePn 6.50 .62 6.01 +5.35 +814.8
8TMCmtlwt 1.28 .09 .93 +.82 +745.5
9Diginexn 155.00 3.60 53.81 +46.31 +617.5
10Aimfinitywt .12 .01 .05 +.04 +542.9
11MrblgteAcwt .26 .03 .17 +.14 +466.7
12NutexHlthrs 184.28 28.82 167.74+136.05 +429.3
13ThredUpA 7.61 1.21 7.20 +5.81 +418.0
14RegulusTh 8.20 .83 7.93 +6.35 +401.9
15Distokenwt .11 .01 .09 +.07 +400.0
16DaveIncwt 1.32 .12 .77 +.61 +383.1
17Sol-GelTch 63 7.76 .40 4.42 +3.49 +375.3
18DatChatwt .90 .08 .22 +.17 +367.4
19VigilNeuro 7.95 1.31 7.89 +6.19 +364.1
20NuvveHldwt .14 .01 .06 +.05 +361.5
21Dominari 13.58 .96 4.42 +3.44 +349.2
22CuriStreamA 6.98 1.51 6.82 +5.29 +345.8
23CohenCirclwt 2.50 .32 1.95 +1.50 +334.3
24OrientlCul 7.47 1.09 5.31 +4.08 +331.7
25Yoshiharu 22.50 2.71 13.45 +10.17 +310.1
26TMCmtlCo 5.16 1.02 4.47 +3.35 +299.1
27RomaGreen 3.25 .58 3.08 +2.30 +294.9
28EdibleGarwt .36 .02 .14 +.10 +294.3
29CantorEqAn 59.75 10.26 40.33 +29.94 +288.2
30AevaTechrs 18.74 2.52 18.27 +13.52 +284.6
31AllEsportEnt 3.79 .76 3.01 +2.22 +279.6
32BioSigTch 6.84 .40 5.60 +4.11 +275.8
33RpdMcrBio 4.04 .91 3.33 +2.43 +270.0
34Janoverrs 187.99 3.70 17.51 +12.66 +260.7
35VivopwrInt 8.88 .62 4.64 +3.31 +248.9
36MrblgtAcA 61.11 9.90 36.05 +25.07 +228.2
37JiuziHldrs 7.82 1.30 4.50 +3.11 +223.0
38Lightbridge 17.70 4.81 15.05 +10.32 +218.2
39CervoMed 16.94 1.92 7.22 +4.88 +208.5
40Lottery.cm 2.65 .30 1.49 +1.01 +207.9
41JuneeLtd 12.50 2.75 11.50 +7.75 +206.7
42Gryphon 2.93 .13 1.20 +.80 +199.3
43QuantaSing 8.04 1.60 6.20 +4.04 +187.0
44InnovEyewwt .19 .03 .13 +.08 +184.4
45XunleiLtd 7.19 1.90 5.61 +3.62 +181.9
46Metalpha 3.23 1.05 3.22 +2.07 +180.0
47DigitalTurbine 6.86 1.65 4.72 +3.03 +179.3
48MrblgteAcun 44.00 9.90 30.28 +19.27 +175.0
49DBVTechrs 12.78 3.15 8.35 +5.26 +170.2
50IMCannabrs 6.74 1.29 6.20 +3.87 +166.0
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1MullenAutors 78.00 .04 .04 —71.96 99.9
2FemtoTchrs 9.70 .01 .01 7.94 99.8
3GreenlnHlrs 1.79 .01 .01 1.64 99.6
4DamonIncn 1.08 .00 .00 .85 99.5
5SUNation 2.70 .01 .02 2.61 99.2
6LogicMarkrs 1.75 .01 .01 1.49 99.2
7HlthcarTri 1.75 .01 .01 .98 99.2
8SharpsTchrs 2.30 .01 .02 2.04 99.0
9ChinaLibEdrs 7.90 .05 .05 4.30 99.0
10Aclarionrs 129.65 .49 .52 —47.72 98.9
11VincerxPhrs 5.04 .08 .10 5.16 98.1
12IconEnrgyn 2.33 .04 .05 2.18 97.8
13AccelDiagh 1.40 .03 .03 1.17 97.2
14NuCana 1.37 .03 .04 1.16 97.1
15PetrosPhar .65 .01 .01 .38 97.0
16NewGnIvArs 9.80 .26 .30 7.80 96.3
17AmerRebelrs 3.67 .07 .07 1.74 96.2
18OceanBioA .76 .02 .02 .53 96.2
19CyngnIncrs 129.00 3.62 4.87—122.48 96.2
20WindtreeThrs 19.75 .73 .76 —16.69 95.6
21HeplonPhr .74 .02 .02 .45 95.5
22MeiwuTch 3.50 .09 .09 1.99 95.5
23DigitalAlly 1 .66 .02 .03 .50 95.0
24FitellCorp 11.73 .43 .45 8.29 94.9
25ConduitPhrs 18.30 .35 .38 6.52 94.5
26WheelerRErs 19.20 .79 .79 —12.69 94.1
27AptevoThrs 5.49 .24 .28 4.04 93.6
28Neumora 2.86 .61 .72 9.88 93.2
29JayudGlA 8.00 .09 .22 2.98 93.2
30Immaticswt .33 .01 .02 .23 92.9
31LanzaTchGlwt .40 .01 .02 .26 92.9
32TENHldgsn 8.54 .45 .49 6.31 92.8
33JupiterNeun 11.11 .51 .78 9.93 92.8
34CERoTherrs 10.30 .43 .45 5.56 92.6
35SMXSecArs 17.10 1.20 1.25 —15.57 92.6
36ReShLifesrs 5.19 .30 .33 4.13 92.5
37MicroCloudrs 6.60 .36 .38 4.55 92.2
38SprngviewAn 7.80 .35 .52 5.99 92.0
39NewEraHelin 6.78 .50 .51 5.49 91.5
40Baijiayunrs 1 3.61 .16 .31 3.30 91.4
41REEAuto 10.24 .73 .77 8.06 91.3
42StarboxArs 1.79 .14 .14 1.45 91.1
43CocaConsol 2 1460.92 110.82 114.65—1145.34 90.9
44LQRHous 2.80 .12 .12 1.23 90.8
45ChansonIntA 6.48 .18 .48 4.64 90.7
46SaverOners 13.100 1.17 1.25 —12.08 90.6
47ModivCsre 12.76 .87 1.12 —10.72 90.5
48GRIBiors 15.64 1.10 1.35 —12.73 90.4
49XChangers 3.08 .07 .08 .78 90.4
50Incannex 2.25 .08 .21 1.91 90.1
—————————

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up