Upland Software: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Upland Software Inc. (UPLD) on Monday reported a loss of $25.8 million in its first quarter.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 23 cents per share.

The maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software posted revenue of $63.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upland Software said it expects revenue in the range of $50.3 million to $56.3 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $209.5 million to $227.5 million.

