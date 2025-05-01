Upbound Group: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $24.8 million.…

PLANO, Texas (AP) — PLANO, Texas (AP) — Upbound Group, Inc. (UPBD) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $24.8 million.

The Plano, Texas-based company said it had net income of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $1 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The company that leases furniture and appliances with an option to buy posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Upbound Group expects its per-share earnings to range from $1 to $1.10.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion for the fiscal second quarter.

Upbound Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $4 to $4.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $4.6 billion to $4.75 billion.

