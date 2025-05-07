Universal Technical: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) on Wednesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $11.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of 21 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The school for auto, motorcycle and marine technicians posted revenue of $207.4 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197 million.

Universal Technical expects full-year earnings to be $1 to $1.08 per share, with revenue in the range of $825 million to $835 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.