Universal Electronics: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Universal Electronics Inc. (UEIC) on Thursday reported a loss of $6.3 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The remote control maker posted revenue of $92.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Universal Electronics expects its per-share earnings to range from 5 cents to 15 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $91 million to $101 million for the fiscal second quarter.

