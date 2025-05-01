Universal Display: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EWING, N.J. (AP) — EWING, N.J. (AP) — Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.4 million.…

Universal Display Corp. (OLED) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $64.4 million.

The Ewing, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of $1.35 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.07 per share.

The organic light-emitting diode technology company posted revenue of $166.3 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $154.9 million.

Universal Display expects full-year revenue in the range of $640 million to $670 million.

