Universal Corp.: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Universal Corp. (UVV) on Thursday reported net income of $9.3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had profit of 37 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 80 cents per share.

The leaf tobacco merchant posted revenue of $702.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $95 million, or $3.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.95 billion.

