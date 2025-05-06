Unitil: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Tuesday reported profit of $27.5 million in its…

HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — HAMPTON, N.H. (AP) — Unitil Corp. (UTL) on Tuesday reported profit of $27.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hampton, New Hampshire-based company said it had profit of $1.69. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.74 per share.

The utility posted revenue of $170.8 million in the period.

