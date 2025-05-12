United Parks & Resorts: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Monday reported a loss of…

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — United Parks & Resorts Inc. (PRKS) on Monday reported a loss of $16.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Orlando, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 23 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $286.9 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $293.9 million.

