United-Guardian: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — HAUPPAUGE, N.Y. (AP) — United-Guardian Inc. (UG) on Thursday reported net income of $561,000 in its first quarter.

The Hauppauge, New York-based company said it had profit of 12 cents per share.

The cosmetic ingredients maker posted revenue of $2.5 million in the period.

