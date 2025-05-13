Under Armour: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its…

BALTIMORE (AP) — BALTIMORE (AP) — Under Armour Inc. (UAA) on Tuesday reported a loss of $67.5 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Baltimore-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The sports apparel company posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.16 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $201.3 million, or 47 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $5.16 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, Under Armour expects its per-share earnings to range from 1 cent to 3 cents.

