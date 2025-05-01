UMH: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability…

FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — FREEHOLD, N.J. (AP) — UMH Properties Inc. (UMH) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The Freehold, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $18.8 million, or 23 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 23 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $271,000, or less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

The real estate investment trust, based in Freehold, New Jersey, posted revenue of $61.2 million in the period.

UMH expects full-year funds from operations in the range of 96 cents to $1.04 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UMH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UMH

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.