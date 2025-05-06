Ultragenyx: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $151.1 million…

NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — NOVATO, Calif. (AP) — Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (RARE) on Tuesday reported a loss of $151.1 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Novato, California-based company said it had a loss of $1.57.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.54 per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $139.3 million in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $142 million.

